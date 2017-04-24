版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Truecar and Galves Market data announce plans to launch TrueCar trade

April 24 Truecar Inc:

* Truecar and Galves market data announce plans to launch TrueCar trade

* TrueCar Inc - signing of a memorandum of understanding to partner with R. Hollenshead auto sales and its subsidiary Galves market data

* TrueCar Inc - co, R. Hollenshead auto sales and its unit intend to launch six-month pilot program for Truecar trade powered by Galves Accu-trade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
