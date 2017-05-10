BRIEF-Truecar partners with eBay Motors to launch a new car buying program

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Ebay Inc:
* Truecar partners with eBay motors to launch a new car buying program
* Truecar Inc - new partnership with eBay motors to provide a new car buying service for eBay's shoppers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit