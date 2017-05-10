版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Truecar partners with eBay Motors to launch a new car buying program

May 10 Ebay Inc:

* Truecar partners with eBay motors to launch a new car buying program

* Truecar Inc - new partnership with eBay motors to provide a new car buying service for eBay's shoppers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
