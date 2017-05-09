BRIEF-Truecar reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

May 9 Truecar Inc

* Truecar reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $75.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $79 million to $81 million

* Truecar Inc - Q2 units are expected to be in range of 235,000 to 240,000

* Truecar Inc - full year units are expected to be in range of 950,000 to 960,000

* Truecar Inc - full year revenues are expected to be in range of $322.0 million to $327.0 million

* Sees FY revenues are expected to be in range of $322.0 million to $327.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: