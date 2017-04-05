BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Trupanion Inc:
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
* Trupanion - pursuant to terms of original loan agreement, lenders agreed to provide company with an aggregate credit facility of $30 million - sec filing
* Trupanion Inc says amendment increase sublimit for ancillary services and letters of credit under revolving line from $3 million to $4.5 million
* Trupanion - loan amendment amends agreement to extend revolving maturity date of loans under original loan agreement from dec 16, 2018 to dec 16, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2o2ldfR) Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.