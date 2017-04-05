BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement

April 5 Trupanion Inc:

* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing

* Trupanion - pursuant to terms of original loan agreement, lenders agreed to provide company with an aggregate credit facility of $30 million - sec filing

* Trupanion Inc says amendment increase sublimit for ancillary services and letters of credit under revolving line from $3 million to $4.5 million

* Trupanion - loan amendment amends agreement to extend revolving maturity date of loans under original loan agreement from dec 16, 2018 to dec 16, 2019