BRIEF-Trustco Q1 earnings per share $0.114

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Trustco Bank Corp N Y:
* Trustco announces increased first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.114
* Trustco Bank Corp N Y says q1 return on average assets (roa) of 0.91 pct compared to 0.89 pct in Q1 of 2016
* Trustco Bank Corp - book value per share at march 31, 2017 was $4.57 compared to $4.44 a year earlier
* Trustco Bank Corp - qtrly net interest income (te) $37.4 million versus $36.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022