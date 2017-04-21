BRIEF-Trustco Q1 earnings per share $0.114

April 21 Trustco Bank Corp N Y:

* Trustco announces increased first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.114

* Trustco Bank Corp N Y says q1 return on average assets (roa) of 0.91 pct compared to 0.89 pct in Q1 of 2016

* Trustco Bank Corp - book value per share at march 31, 2017 was $4.57 compared to $4.44 a year earlier

* Trustco Bank Corp - qtrly net interest income (te) $37.4 million versus $36.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: