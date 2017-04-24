版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-TRUSTED BRAND 2016 APPOINTS CHARIDY LAZORKO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

April 24 Trusted Brand 2016 Inc

* TRUSTED BRAND 2016 INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF LETTER OF INTENT DEADLINE AND RESIGNATION OF CFO AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

* SAYS CORPORATION ALSO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHARIDY LAZORKO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* KEVIN SASKIW HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CORPORATION FOR PERSONAL REASONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
