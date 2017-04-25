BRIEF-Trustmark Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
April 25 Trustmark Corp-
* Trustmark Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $138.4 million
* Trustmark Corp - net interest income (fte) excluding acquired loans totaled $97.2 million in q1, an increase of 2.0% from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.
* UEX announces that ed boney is no longer chief financial officer (CFO") of company