BRIEF-Trustmark Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46

April 25 Trustmark Corp-

* Trustmark Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $138.4 million

* Trustmark Corp - net interest income (fte) excluding acquired loans totaled $97.2 million in q1, an increase of 2.0% from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
