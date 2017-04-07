版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五

BRIEF-TSMC and Nanjing subsidiary order machinery from ASM Japan, Fonda Technology

April 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$560 million ($18.31 million)

* Says its Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$724 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oHNdai; bit.ly/2o4y1AS (Please cut and paste the links into a browser to read the releases)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.5870 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
