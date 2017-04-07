BRIEF-TSMC and Nanjing subsidiary order machinery from ASM Japan, Fonda Technology

BRIEF-CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life at about $1.84 bln
* CF Corporation to acquire fidelity & guaranty life in transformative all-cash transaction valued at $1.835 billion
April 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$560 million ($18.31 million)
* Says its Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$724 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oHNdai; bit.ly/2o4y1AS (Please cut and paste the links into a browser to read the releases)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* AM Castle & Co files to say $115 million of exchange notes offered to holders of prepetition second lien and third lien secured claims