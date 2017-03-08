版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Screen Semiconductor Solutions

March 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$561 million ($18.16 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.8850 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
