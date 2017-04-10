BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$686 million ($22.45 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.5630 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
* Announced an investment of up to $400 million in Unity Technologies
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.