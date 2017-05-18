版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku

May 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2780 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐