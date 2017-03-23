版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$648 mln

March 23 Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$648 million ($21.24 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nLsH8d (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to read the release)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.5030 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
