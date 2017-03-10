版本:
BRIEF-TSMC says February sales up 19.9 pct y/y; Jan-Feb up 13.5 pct

March 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says:

* February sales T$71.42 billion($2.30 billion)(Jan T$76.62 billion, Feb 2016 T$59.55 billion)

* February sales +19.9 percent on year

* Jan-Feb sales +13.5 percent on year to T$148.04 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/PuEXUE] Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0970 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
