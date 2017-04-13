版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 16:09 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business

April 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
