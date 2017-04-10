BRIEF-TSMC says March sales up 17.5 pct y/y at T$85.88 bln

April 10 TSMC:

* Says March sales T$85.88 billion ($2.80 billion)(Feb T$71.42 billion, Mar 2016 T$73.09 billion)

* Says March sales up 17.5 percent on year

* Says Q1 sales up 14.9 percent on year at T$233.91 billion

* Says strong Taiwan dollar reduced Q1 revenue by around T$6 billion Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1MdcgHK Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6490 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu and Jess Macy Yu in Taipei)