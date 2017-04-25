版本:
BRIEF-TSMC's Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Fonda Technology

April 25 Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says its Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$508 million ($16.88 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
