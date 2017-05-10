BRIEF-TSO3 reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 10 TSO3 Inc:

* TSO3 reports record first quarter 2017 results

* TSO3 inc qtrly revenue increased to a record $4.2 million, a 13.5pct sequential increase over $3.7 million recorded in Q4 of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: