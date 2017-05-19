BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 TSR Inc
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* Zeff Capital L.P., that owns about 7.2% of TSR's stock, filed an amended schedule 13D with securities and exchange commission on May 18, 2017
* Zeff Capital delivered letter to co indicating its interest in buying shares of stock not owned by it or its affiliates for $6.15 per share in cash
* Zeff Capital in SEC filing reported it delivered letter to co indicating interest in buying all outstanding shares of co it doesn't already own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.