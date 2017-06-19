版本:
BRIEF-TSYS extends payments agreement with Valley National Bank

June 19 Total System Services Inc

* Tsys extends payments agreement with valley national bank

* Total system services inc - financial terms of long-term agreement were not disclosed

* Total system services inc - as part of agreement, tsys will continue to provide valley national bank with additional services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
