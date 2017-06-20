版本:
BRIEF-TSYS extends payments agreement with Tesco Bank

June 20 Total System Services Inc

* TSYS extends payments agreement with tesco bank

* Total System Services Inc says terms of multi-year agreement were not released Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
