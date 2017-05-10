版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Tsz-Kit Jerry Chan appointed CFO of Yangtze River Development Ltd

May 10 Yangtze River Development Ltd:

* Yangtze River Development Ltd- on May 5 Xin Cindy Zheng tendered resignation as Chief Financial Officer of Yangtze River Development Limited

* Says on May 5 Tsz-Kit Jerry Chan nominated and was approved and appointed by board of directors to serve as CFO - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2q3FqU4]
