BRIEF-Tucows announces $40 million stock buyback program

March 1 Tucows Inc

* Tucows Inc - new $40 million buyback program will commence March 1, 2017 and will terminate on or before February 28, 2018

* Tucows announces $40 million stock buyback program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
