BRIEF-Tucows reports Q1 revenue $69.6 million

May 9 Tucows Inc

* Tucows reports continuing strong financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Tucows Inc qtrly basic net earnings per common share $0.23

* Q1 revenue rose 55 percent to $69.6 million

* Tucows Inc - Cash and cash equivalents at end of Q1 of 2017 decreased slightly to $15.0 million compared with $15.1 million at end of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
