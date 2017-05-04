BRIEF-Tuesday Morning Corporation announces Q3 loss per share $0.34

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Tuesday Morning Corp:
* Tuesday morning corporation announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.34
* Q3 sales $203 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 2.7 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tuesday Morning Corp - expects to invest capital of approximately $37 million to $40 million in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.