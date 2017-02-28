BRIEF-Tuniu Q4 net loss per ADS $0.63

Feb 28 Tuniu Corp:
* Qtrly net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders $0.21
* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.63
* Tuniu announces unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year
2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue RMB 2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 2.2
billion
* Total travel GMV in Q4 2016 increased by 38.7%
year-over-year
* For Q1 of 2017, tuniu expects to generate RMB440.6 million
to RMB454.8 million of net revenues
* As result of adopting new accounting standard, change of
co's role, revenue from organized tours to be recognized on net
basis starting from Jan 1
* New revenue standard, ASC 606, revenue from contracts with
customers, will be effective beginning January 1, 2018
