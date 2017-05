BRIEF-TURNING POINT BRANDS ENTERS INTO NEW $250 MLN CREDIT FACILITY

Feb 17 Turning Point Brands Inc

* TURNING POINT BRANDS ENTERS INTO NEW $250 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* TURNING POINT BRANDS INC - $250 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF TWO TRANCHES.

* TURNING POINT BRANDS - FIRST LIEN TRANCHE INCLUDES A $50 MILLION FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, A $110 MILLION "FIRST OUT" FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN FACILITY

* TURNING POINT BRANDS INC- SECOND LIEN TERM LOAN BEARS INTEREST AT A FIXED RATE OF 11.0%

* TURNING POINT BRANDS - FIRST LIEN TRANCHE ALSO INCLUDES A $35 MILLION "SECOND OUT" FIVE AND ONE-QUARTER-YEAR TERM LOAN FACILITY

* TURNING POINT BRANDS - PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITY WERE USED TO RETIRE TPB'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITY WERE ALSO USED TO PAY TRANSACTION EXPENSES IN CONNECTION WITH REFINANCING