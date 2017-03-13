版本:
BRIEF-Turning point brands Q4 sales $53.8 million

March 13 Turning Point Brands Inc

* Turning Point Brands Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 sales $53.8 million versus $46.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.87

* Turning Point Brands Inc - company anticipates 2017 volume growth to be between 26% and 31% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
