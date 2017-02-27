BRIEF-Turquoise Hill CFO Steeve Thibeault to retire effective May 23

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
* Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CFO
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - is in process of initiating a search for Thibeault's successor
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - announced retirement of company's chief financial officer Steeve Thibeault effective May 23, 2017
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing