公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill CFO Steeve Thibeault to retire effective May 23

Feb 27 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CFO

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - is in process of initiating a search for Thibeault's successor

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - announced retirement of company's chief financial officer Steeve Thibeault effective May 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
