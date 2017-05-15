BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 15 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $237.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.3
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says copper production for Q1'17 decreased 16.3% over
Q4'16 and Q1'17 gold production decreased 49.0% over Q4'16
* Qtrly average daily throughput of ore 112,100 tonnes for
Q1'17 increased 5.1% over Q4'16
* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to be world's third-largest copper
mine at peak production in 2025
* Turquoise Hill Resources - Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000
to 160,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of
gold in concentrates for 2017
