BRIEF-Turtle Beach Q4 earnings per share $0.25

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 8 Turtle Beach Corp:
* Turtle beach reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results in-line with revenue outlook, exceeding EPS and adjusted EBITDA
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $12 million to $13 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $155 million to $160 million
* Q4 revenue $82.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Turtle Beach Corp sees net loss for q1 is expected to range between loss of $0.24 - loss of $0.26 per diluted share
* Sees net loss in 2017 is expected to range between $0.08-$0.12 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $83.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $175.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $20.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Turtle Beach Corp qtrly non-GAAP - diluted earnings per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm