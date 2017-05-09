BRIEF-Turtle beach reports Q1 2017 results exceeding revenue

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 9 Turtle Beach Corp:
* Turtle Beach Corp - net loss for Q2 is expected to improve and range between loss of $0.17- loss of $0.19 per diluted share
* Says for full year 2017, Turtle Beach is maintaining its financial outlook outlined in march.
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $21.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports first quarter 2017 results exceeding revenue, EPS and adjusted EBITDA outlook
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $158.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $17 million to $18 million
* Q1 revenue $14.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project