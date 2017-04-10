版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Tutor Perini announces cash tender offer for some senior notes

April 10 Tutor Perini Corp

* Tutor perini announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 7⅝% senior notes due 2018

* $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes are outstanding

* Tutor perini corp says tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on april 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
