版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 09:12 BJT

BRIEF-Tutor Perini announces results of cash tender offer for its outstanding 7⅝% senior notes due 2018

April 17 Tutor Perini Corp

* Tutor Perini announces results of cash tender offer for its outstanding 7⅝% senior notes due 2018

* Tutor Perini Corp - has accepted for purchase approximately $131.34 million of outstanding 2018 notes

* Tutor Perini Corp - will pay all holders of 2018 notes accepted for purchase in tender offer $1,004.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of 2018 notes

* Tutor Perini - cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its 7⅝% senior notes due 2018 having an outstanding aggregate principal amount of $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐