BRIEF-Tutor Perini announces results of cash tender offer for its outstanding 7⅝% senior notes due 2018

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 17 Tutor Perini Corp
* Tutor Perini announces results of cash tender offer for its outstanding 7⅝% senior notes due 2018
* Tutor Perini Corp - has accepted for purchase approximately $131.34 million of outstanding 2018 notes
* Tutor Perini Corp - will pay all holders of 2018 notes accepted for purchase in tender offer $1,004.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of 2018 notes
* Tutor Perini - cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its 7⅝% senior notes due 2018 having an outstanding aggregate principal amount of $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.