BRIEF-Tutor Perini announces senior notes offering

April 10 Tutor Perini Corp

* Tutor Perini announces senior notes offering

* Tutor Perini Corp - announced it is offering $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Tutor Perini Corp - to use proceeds to repurchase any and all of its outstanding 7% senior notes due 2018 through a tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
