版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Tutor Perini prices $500 million of senior notes

April 12 Tutor Perini Corp:

* Tutor Perini prices $500 million of senior notes

* Tutor Perini Corp says has priced an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875 pct senior notes due 2025 in a private offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐