2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Tutor Perini reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27

May 3 Tutor Perini Corp

* Tutor Perini reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $1.117 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.13 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tutor Perini Corp - affirming 2017 guidance:

* Qtrly backlog at $7.2 billion

* Qtrly revenue $ 1.1 billion versus $ 1.08 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $5.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
