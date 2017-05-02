版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Tutor Perini says expects to include four new civil projects in Q2 backlog

May 2 Tutor Perini Corp-

* Tutor Perini-four new civil projects collectively valued at about $774 million; contract values anticipated to be included in co's reported q2 2017 backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
