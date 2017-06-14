版本:
BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018

June 14 TV Azteca Sab De Cv:

* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018

* Prepayment will be made with cash generated by operation of company

* TV Azteca Sab De CV says on July 14, it will pay in advance U.S.$60 million of its $300 million senior notes, with coupon of 7.5pct and due in 2018, at call price of 100pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
