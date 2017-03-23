版本:
2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox unit extended until April 6 expiration date of offer to exchange up to $450 mln of 3.375 pct notes due 2026

March 23 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Twenty-First Century Fox - on March 23 unit extended until April 6, 2017 expiration date of offer to exchange up to $450 million of 3.375 percent notes due 2026

* Twenty-First Century Fox - unit also extended until April 6, 2017 expiration date of offer to exchange up to $400 million of 4.750 percent notes due 2046 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nIz4c9) Further company coverage:
