BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox unit extended until April 6 expiration date of offer to exchange up to $450 mln of 3.375 pct notes due 2026

INSIGHT-'Food revolution': megabrands turn to small start-ups for big ideas
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
March 23 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Twenty-First Century Fox - on March 23 unit extended until April 6, 2017 expiration date of offer to exchange up to $450 million of 3.375 percent notes due 2026
* Twenty-First Century Fox - unit also extended until April 6, 2017 expiration date of offer to exchange up to $400 million of 4.750 percent notes due 2046 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nIz4c9) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.