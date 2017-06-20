BRIEF-Twinleaf Management urges Magicjack Vocaltec to expeditiously conclude strategic review process

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Twinleaf Management Urges Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd-
* To aim to expeditiously conclude the strategic review process
* Twinleaf Management says if there is a bona fide offer for magicjack vocaltec at $9.50 per share,twinleaf had like to see it signed to binding agreement
* Twinleaf Management reports 5 percent stake in Magicjack Vocaltec as of june 20 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rAu5IZ) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.