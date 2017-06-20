BRIEF-Twinleaf Management urges Magicjack Vocaltec to expeditiously conclude strategic review process

June 20 Twinleaf Management Urges Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd-

* To aim to expeditiously conclude the strategic review process

* Twinleaf Management says if there is a bona fide offer for magicjack vocaltec at $9.50 per share,twinleaf had like to see it signed to binding agreement

* Twinleaf Management reports 5 percent stake in Magicjack Vocaltec as of june 20 - sec filing