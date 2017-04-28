BRIEF-Twitter CEO Dorsey says bought another 574,002 shares of co- tweet

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 (Reuters) -
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says bought another 574,002 shares of co, bringing 2017 purchases to 1 million shares - tweet Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock