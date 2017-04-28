版本:
BRIEF-Twitter CEO Dorsey says bought another 574,002 shares of co- tweet

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says bought another 574,002 shares of co, bringing 2017 purchases to 1 million shares - tweet Further company coverage:
