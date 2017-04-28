BRIEF-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey buys 574,002 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Twitter Inc
* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey reports purchase of 574,002 shares of co's stock on April 28 at $16.6218/share - SEC filing
* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey held 16,042,428 shares of co's common stock at end of the transaction
* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey purchased the co's 574,002 shares in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $16.47 to $16.74 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2pdKK6n) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock