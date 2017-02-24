版本:
BRIEF-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in tweet says "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong"

Feb 23 Twitter Inc

* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : bit.ly/2lxsd3g
