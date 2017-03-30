版本:
中国
2017年 3月 31日 星期五 00:12 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter changes format for replying to tweets

March 30 Twitter Inc:

* When a user replies to someone or a group, those @usernames won’t count toward tweet’s 140 characters Source text - (bit.ly/2oCOriY) Further company coverage:
