FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Twitter Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点11分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Twitter Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Q2 loss per share $0.16; Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08; Q2 revenue $574 million, down 5 percent

* Q2 advertising revenue $489 million, down 8 percent

* Says Q2 daily active users increased 12 percent; Q2 average MAUs were 328 million, up 5 percent

* Says total ad engagements in Q2 increased 95 percent; cost per engagement in Q2 decreased 53 percent

* Sees Q3 adjusted ebitda between $130 million and $150 million; sees Q3 adjusted ebitda margin between 25 percent and 26 percent

* Sees FY 2017 total non-gaap expenses down 3 percent to down 6 percent; sees FY 2017 capital expenditures between $300 million and $400 million

* Says in Q2, delivered over 1,200 hours of live premium video from existing and new content partners, up from 900 hours in Q1 2017

* Do not expect to see total revenue growth rate improve in H2 2017 due to headwinds of about $75 million related to de-emphasized revenue products

* Says on a normalized basis (excluding impact of headwinds), co could see improvement in total revenue growth by 4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below