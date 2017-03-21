BRIEF-Twitter says suspended total of 636,248 accounts in period of Aug 1, 2015 through Dec 31, 2016

March 21 Twitter Inc

* have suspended a total of 636,248 accounts in the period of August 1, 2015 through December 31, 2016

* received 7% more government requests for account information affecting 13% fewer accounts during second half of 2016 than in the previous reporting period

* in second half of 2016, received about 13% more removal requests impacting 37% fewer accounts compared to previous reporting period

* from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016, a total of 376,890 accounts were suspended for "violations related to promotion of terrorism"

* during H2 of 2016, received 88 legal requests from around world directing co to remove content posted by verified journalists or news outlet accounts