公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 02:14 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
