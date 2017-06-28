版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment announces conversion rate adjustment for convertible senior notes due 2022

June 28 Two Harbors Investment Corp:

* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces conversion rate adjustment for its convertible senior notes due 2022

* Two Harbors Investment - after close of business on June 30, new conversion rate for notes will be 100.3065 shares of stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
