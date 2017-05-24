版本:
BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment announces proposed contribution of its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage

May 24 Two Harbors Investment Corp:

* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.

* Two Harbors Investment - Granite Point has filed a registration statement with U.S. SEC with respect to a proposed initial public offering

* Two Harbors Investment - contribution of portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point is expected to occur simultaneously with closing of IPO

* Two Harbors Investment Corp - in exchange for its contribution, Two Harbors would receive shares of common stock of Granite Point

* Two Harbors Investment Corp - anticipates it would distribute its shares of Granite Point common stock by means of special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
