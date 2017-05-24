BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment announces proposed contribution of its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Two Harbors Investment Corp:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Two Harbors Investment - Granite Point has filed a registration statement with U.S. SEC with respect to a proposed initial public offering
* Two Harbors Investment - contribution of portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point is expected to occur simultaneously with closing of IPO
* Two Harbors Investment Corp - in exchange for its contribution, Two Harbors would receive shares of common stock of Granite Point
* Two Harbors Investment Corp - anticipates it would distribute its shares of Granite Point common stock by means of special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.