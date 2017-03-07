BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment prices public offering of series A preferred stock

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Two Harbors Investment Corp:
* Two Harbors Investment Corp prices public offering of series a preferred stock
* Says offering 5.00 million shares
* Two harbors investment - pricing of public offering of 5 million shares of 8.125% series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock