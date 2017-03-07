版本:
BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment prices public offering of series A preferred stock

March 7 Two Harbors Investment Corp:

* Says offering 5.00 million shares

* Two harbors investment - pricing of public offering of 5 million shares of 8.125% series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
